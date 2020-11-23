 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 22, 2020

Video: Chris Jones made a business decision and just avoided tackling Tony Pollard

November 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Jones business decision

Chris Jones embarrassed himself on Sunday by pulling a classic “business decision” against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones’ Minnesota Vikings were leading the Cowboys 21-16 in the fourth quarter. Dallas had a 2nd-and-4 at the Minnesota 42 and handed the ball off to Tony Pollard, who broke a long touchdown run.

Pollard got a lot of help thanks to many players on Minnesota’s defense not trying to tackle him. Look at what Jones did.

Not that we condone business decisions, but if you’re going to make one, you better be locking down a top receiver for 60 minutes like Deion Sanders to get away with it. Jones is a far cry from Deion, so he can’t be making such embarrassing plays.

We haven’t seen a business decision like that since Odell Beckham Jr.’s two years ago.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus