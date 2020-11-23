Video: Chris Jones made a business decision and just avoided tackling Tony Pollard

Chris Jones embarrassed himself on Sunday by pulling a classic “business decision” against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones’ Minnesota Vikings were leading the Cowboys 21-16 in the fourth quarter. Dallas had a 2nd-and-4 at the Minnesota 42 and handed the ball off to Tony Pollard, who broke a long touchdown run.

Pollard got a lot of help thanks to many players on Minnesota’s defense not trying to tackle him. Look at what Jones did.

Vikings Chris Jones making business decisions pic.twitter.com/esCYYZUA9V — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 22, 2020

Not that we condone business decisions, but if you’re going to make one, you better be locking down a top receiver for 60 minutes like Deion Sanders to get away with it. Jones is a far cry from Deion, so he can’t be making such embarrassing plays.

We haven’t seen a business decision like that since Odell Beckham Jr.’s two years ago.