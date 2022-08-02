Insane video of Cooper Kupp’s footwork goes viral

Cooper Kupp is getting his flowers as one of the NFL’s best receivers, and it is easy to see why based on one particular viral video this week.

A mind-numbing video made the rounds on Twitter this week of the Los Angeles Rams star Kupp doing footwork drills at training camp. Kupp quickly and effortlessly tap-danced his way through the drill like some divine combination of Michael Jackson and a Rocky Mountain goat.

Check it out.

Cooper Kupp working on the feet and hips + short distance 90° breaks pic.twitter.com/2ELeZTqGb9 — Receiver Drills (@ReceiverDrills) July 30, 2022

To be honest, we’re not sure if that’s Cooper Kupp or Clyde “Sweet Feet” Livingston in disguise.

The First Team All-Pro Kupp is coming off an all-time legendary season for an NFL receiver. He led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp then capped it off by winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, earning Super Bowl MVP honors after pulling down a game-winning catch late in the fourth quarter.

At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Kupp is roughly average to above-average size for a wide receiver. But what really sets Kupp apart is his ability to dart past defenders with elite route-running and footwork (as seen in that video). We have also gotten indications in the past of just how rare a physical specimen Kupp truly is.