Video: Damien Harris goes ‘Beast Mode’ on insane TD run

Damien Harris had a costly mistake in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, and it looks like he was motivated by that blunder on Sunday.

Harris had a touchdown run early in the second half against the New York Jets that immediately reminded people of Marshawn Lynch’s most famous “Beast Mode” run a decade ago. Harris broke at least five tackles and refused to go down before he was in the end zone. Check it out:

Damien Harris BULLDOZED for this TD. pic.twitter.com/YeMwgBSgq6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2021

Harris was probably thinking about his brutal fumble from New England’s Week 1 loss the entire time he was running through defenders. The second-year back coughed up the ball deep inside Dolphins territory with the Patriots trailing 17-16 and just minutes left in the game. Bill Belichick was asked about the backlash Harris faced on social media, and you can probably guess how the coach responded.

It will likely take Harris a long time to get over his Week 1 mistake, but the best thing he can do now is use it as motivation. He certainly appeared to do that on Sunday.