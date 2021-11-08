Video: Davante Adams looked frustrated with Jordan Love

Jordan Love proved to be a big dropoff for the Packers from Aaron Rodgers, and nobody was more aware of that fact than Davante Adams.

Adams has been a favorite target of Rodgers for the last several seasons. But with Love playing quarterback during Green Bay’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Adams’ stats weren’t that great.

Adams had six catches for a season-low 42 yards on 14 targets. It’s not as if Adams wasn’t open, either; it’s just that Love missed him, such as on this potential touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Davante Adams might give Aaron Rodgers the vaccine himself after this game LMAOOO! pic.twitter.com/SzyNyDXkrL — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 8, 2021

Adams was open and a good throw likely would have resulted in a touchdown. But Love missed Adams badly. Adams could be seen shaking his head afterwards, seemingly in a moment of frustration.

It’s hard to blame Adams for that reaction. He beat his man, but Love couldn’t deliver.

Love, who was making his first career start with Rodgers out due to COVID, did throw a touchdown later in that possession. That touchdown accounted for Green Bay’s only points of the game.

Rodgers was upset when the Packers drafted Love last year instead of filling a need at another position. Based on how Sunday went, Adams probably isn’t happy with the pick either.