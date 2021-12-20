 Skip to main content
Video: Deebo Samuel knocks AJ Terrell’s mouthpiece out on hard collision

December 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Deebo Samuel and AJ Terrell collide

We already knew that Deebo Samuel was a shifty playmaker for the San Francisco 49ers. Now we also know that he can bring the pain, too.

Samuel caught a quick slant pass from Jimmy Garoppolo over the middle early in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As Deebo sprinted through the middle of the field, he was tackled by Duron Harmon and knocked into AJ Terrell. The collision was so hard that Terrell’s mouthpiece went flying.

Samuel’s big play was popular in the locker room after the Niners’ 31-13 win. Samuel was proud of it and joked that defensive backs don’t want to be involved in a big hit like that.

Niners tight end George Kittle also enjoyed the play.

Samuel had a busy day for the 49ers. He had four catches for 60 yards and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown. But his mouthpiece knockout was probably his proudest accomplishment.

