Video: Deebo Samuel knocks AJ Terrell’s mouthpiece out on hard collision

We already knew that Deebo Samuel was a shifty playmaker for the San Francisco 49ers. Now we also know that he can bring the pain, too.

Samuel caught a quick slant pass from Jimmy Garoppolo over the middle early in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As Deebo sprinted through the middle of the field, he was tackled by Duron Harmon and knocked into AJ Terrell. The collision was so hard that Terrell’s mouthpiece went flying.

Deebo Samuel saying hello to AJ Terrell’s mouthpiece. #49ers pic.twitter.com/Bam9bMjPZc — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 19, 2021

Samuel’s big play was popular in the locker room after the Niners’ 31-13 win. Samuel was proud of it and joked that defensive backs don’t want to be involved in a big hit like that.

“Not too many DBs want to be a part of that.”

Deebo Samuel broke up into laughter when asked if he’d realized he knocked the cornerbacks mouthpiece out as he ran through him. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 20, 2021

Niners tight end George Kittle also enjoyed the play.

"That was sick." -George Kittle on Deebo Samuel knocking an opponent's mouthpiece out — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) December 20, 2021

Samuel had a busy day for the 49ers. He had four catches for 60 yards and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown. But his mouthpiece knockout was probably his proudest accomplishment.