Video: Derek Carr hit in the nuts during interception

Derek Carr added injury to an insult during Sunday’s game between his Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Carr’s Raiders were down 31-20 in the fourth quarter following a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. On the first play after the touchback, Carr attempted a pass over the middle to Nelson Agholor. The pass was tipped and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr., who returned the ball to the Raiders’ 24.

As if the interception weren’t already bad enough, Carr got nailed in the nuts during the play. He went down grabbing his groin area.

Someone hit Carr in the nuts pic.twitter.com/TKowo7h1IT — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 25, 2020

Carr was 23/34 for 277 yards and two touchdowns prior to that interception. The quarterback on the other side was just much better; Tom Brady passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another.

Tip via Tennisdude