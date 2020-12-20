Video: Dez Bryant scores first TD in over three years

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant accomplished a huge milestone in his redemption tour on Sunday.

Bryant, who openly contemplated calling it quits earlier this month, caught a touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His end zone celebration has not changed, as he immediately threw up the ‘X.’ Lamar Jackson did the same.

THROW UP THE X! @DezBryant TOUCHDOWN! Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/dNfW19EKEB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020

Bryant’s touchdown was his first since Dec. 17, 2017. He’s battled numerous injuries in recent years and finally made his way back to an NFL roster, so he must have been on top of the world after catching that pass.

Bryant was devastated earlier this month when he was pulled off the field during warmups against the Dallas Cowboys due to a positive COVID-19 test. He initially tweeted that he was giving up on the season, though he went back on that. It’s a good thing he stuck with it.