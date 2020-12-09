Dez Bryant explains why he was so crushed about COVID-19 test

Dez Bryant was not allowed to play in Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after he was pulled off the field during pregame warmups due to a positive COVID-19 test. That would frustrate any player, but the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was devastated. He explained why on social media.

Bryant understandably had added motivation to suit up against his former team. He vented about the situation on Twitter all throughout the game, at one point claiming he is quitting on the remainder of the season. Bryant quickly went back on that, but he detailed why he was so crushed.

“This was more than just another game for me … It wasn’t about revenge … I didn’t need a catch … I wanted to make a point…,” Bryant tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys cut Bryant prior to the 2018 season, and the road back to an NFL roster has been extremely long for him. He may have downplayed facing his former team earlier in the week, but the game was clearly important to him.

Bryant went several months unsigned after the Cowboys released him in 2018. He then signed with the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles in November 2018 before ever appearing in a game for them.

If you’re wondering why Bryant was allowed to participate in pregame warmups prior to being pulled, we have an explanation for that here.