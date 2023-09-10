Video: DK Metcalf penalized for dirty move against Rams

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf seemingly lost his cool against the Los Angeles Rams and cost his team dearly.

Metcalf went after Rams safety Ahkello Witherspoon and shoved him from behind during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 game. Metcalf knocked the defensive back to the ground well away from the play, and he did so seemingly unprovoked.

Another look herepic.twitter.com/oNlRKECRJd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

Metcalf was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but one could argue he could have been ejected. He and Witherspoon were far away from the play, and Witherspoon had no reason to expect that he was going to get hit like that.

Metcalf, who pretty much disrespected the entire Rams secondary during the week, has at times had a history of losing his cool. Seattle was trailing by two touchdowns at this point, so that certainly may have fueled some frustration.