Video shows brutally honest admission Patriots player made to Saquon Barkley

The New England Patriots are having their worst season in three decades, and it does not sound like defensive back Jabrill Peppers expects that to change anytime soon.

Peppers is in his second season with the Patriots. He previously played for the New York Giants for three years, so he got to face his former team last Sunday. New England had another atrocious offensive performance en route to a 10-7 loss.

After the game, Peppers chatted with some of his ex-teammates. He made a brutally honest admission to Saquon Barkley, telling Barkley that the star running back is “lucky we a–.”

Jabrill Peppers to Saquon Barkley after their loss to the Giants. “You lucky we ass” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/67hIXSiJ1y — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) November 30, 2023

That is certainly one way of putting it. The Giants are terrible, but the Patriots proved they are worse. As they have in several other games this season, Peppers and New England’s defense did their job. The offense simply could not score points.

A wild stat that went viral after Sunday’s game showed just how bad the Patriots have been offensively, even when their defense steps up. When Peppers said his team is “a–,” he probably was not referring to the defense.