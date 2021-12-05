Watch: Ja’Marr Chase turns sure TD into brutal interception

Ja’Marr Chase has struggled with drops in his first NFL season, but we probably won’t see any that are more costly than the one he had on Sunday.

Chase committed a brutal drop during the first quarter of Cincinnati’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The star wide receiver burned defensive back Michael Davis for what should have been a 61-yard touchdown. Instead, the ball bounced off Chase’s hands and Davis came away with it.

Although it happened early in the game, the play was a huge momentum-shifter. The Bengals were trailing 9-0 and had converted a huge 3rd-and-14 from deep in their own territory on the previous play. They should have had a touchdown to cut the lead to 9-7, but instead the Chargers were handed an interception. L.A. then scored to take a 16-0 lead on the ensuing drive.

Chase had a pretty animated response to people who were concerned about his drops early in the year, but that blunder is not going to help his case.