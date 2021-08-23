 Skip to main content
Video: Jameis Winston goes viral for pregame throwing routine

August 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston

First it was Dak Prescott, and now it’s Jameis Winston.

Winston went viral on Monday night for his interesting pregame warmup routine. New Orleans Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared video of Winston warming up ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars. Winston appeared to be using weighted balls as he loosened up his arm. The way he wound his arm progressively faster and then in reverse produced some enjoyable video.

That was … interesting.

Maybe we need this Jameis routine to get the remix treatment the way Dak Prescott’s routine did.

