Friday, October 8, 2021

Video: Jets DE John Franklin-Myers cries tears of joy over new contract

October 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

John Franklin-Myers crying

The New York Jets agreed to terms with John Franklin-Myers on a massive contract extension this week, and the defensive end shared a great moment with the media on Friday while discussing how much the new deal means to him.

Myers, who signed a four-year, $55 million extension, said his son was the first person he called to deliver the big news. He was overcome with emotion when discussing how his son is his motivation for playing football. Check out the video:

Franklin-Myers also sent a great tweet after he officially signed the new deal.

You can certainly understand why the contract means so much to Franklin-Myers. The former Stephen F. Austin star was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but he did not make the regular-season roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets and won a starting job in training camp this year. Franklin-Myers has three sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in four games.

Between Franklin-Myers’ raw emotion and the way Quinnen Williams gushed about meeting his new teammates two years ago, the Jets’ defensive line is a very likable unit.

