Video: Jets OL Dan Feeney was crushing beers with a mullet at Islanders game

New York Jets offensive lineman Dan Feeney just became a major fan favorite, if he wasn’t one already.

Feeney and some of his Jets teammates attended the New York Islanders’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Feeney was an absolute stud with his killer mullet and the way he crushed a beer. Take a look at him crushing a can against his head and how fired up he was.

That kind of energy could get you running through a wall. That dude looks like a lot of fun to hang out with.

Best of all, the Islanders rewarded their fans with a 4-1 victory to tie their first-round series at 1-1.

Now the Jets just need to keep up with the Isles by making the playoffs too.

Few things get the fans more fired up than an NFL player getting pumped at an NHL game. We saw another example of that a few years ago.