Video: Jimmy Garoppolo fumbles first snap before Trey Lance throws TD

Jimmy Garoppolo will be facing added pressure this season after the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance, and the veteran could not have had a much worse start to the year on Sunday. The opposite was true for the rookie.

Garoppolo fumbled the first snap he took in Week 1, and the Detroit Lions recovered. It was hard to tell if the mistake was his or center Alex Mack’s, but the snap looked pretty clean:

Jimmy Garoppolo is just begging to get benched for Trey Lance.pic.twitter.com/a32aPKXipS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Obviously, one mistake is not going to make or break Garoppolo’s season. The Niners’ defense held the Lions to a missed field goal attempt and got the ball back. Garoppolo then helped San Francisco put together a touchdown drive, but it was Lance who capped it off.

So Lance’s first ever NFL pass was a touchdown. And Garoppolo’s first play of 2021 was a fumble. Easy, people — let’s not overreact (yet).