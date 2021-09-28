Video: Jimmy Johnson fired up Cowboys fans with his classic line

Jimmy Johnson on Monday received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He also fired up the fans upon receiving it.

Over the summer, the 78-year-old former Cowboys head coach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During halftime of Monday’s Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game, Jones gave Johnson the ring.

Johnson, who coached the team to two Super Bowl wins, delivered his trademark phrase — the same one he delivered after the Cowboys won the 1992 season NFC Championship Game: “how bout them Cowboys!”

Jimmy Johnson: “How bout them Cowboys!” pic.twitter.com/GCh7e78auu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2021

The crowd went nuts after that as expected.

Here is the original version if you haven’t seen it — this is from 1993:

That will never get old.

Johnson was the head coach of the Cowboys from 1989-1993. He helped turn around the franchise, but he and Jones had a conflict, leading to his departure. The Cowboys would not have turned things around and become the team of the ’90s if not for Jimmy. He long deserved the Hall of Fame honor. He also has long deserved his induction to the Cowboys Ring of Honor, which Jones finally announced last month.