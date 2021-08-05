Video: Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor.

Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.

But Jones kept him out of the team’s Ring of Honor for several years, accusing Johnson of “disloyalty.” Johnson and Jones parted ways in 1994 after Jerry wanted a greater role in personnel decisions instead of allowing Johnson to continue being in charge.

Johnson went on to the Miami Dolphins a few years later, while Jones hired Barry Switzer as a replacement.

Johnson finally got the call last year that he would be making it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That induction came before recognition from the Cowboys.

But on FOX’s pregame show Thursday for the Hall of Fame Game, Jones finally said Johnson would make it into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Former @dallascowboys QB @TroyAikman and current owner Jerry Jones join the set to talk with new Hall of Famer @JimmyJohnson and inform him that he will be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/bINdwBiikw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2021

Recognizing how long he had waited to be included, Johnson zinged Jones, asking if the honor would take place while he was still alive.

Jones admitted this year that he screwed things up with Johnson. Perhaps that admission was a sign Jones would be ready to induct Johnson into the Ring as he deserves.