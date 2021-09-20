Video: Jon Gruden caught by hot mic dropping F-bombs on refs

Jon Gruden is known for being an intense coach on the sidelines. Thanks to CBS’ microphones, we have some proof of that.

Gruden was livid over a penalty called before halftime in his Las Vegas Raiders’ 26-17 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Raiders had a 3rd-and-goal from the Steelers 17 with under 20 seconds left before halftime. They completed a pass for nine yards, but there was a penalty. Offensive lineman Kolton Miller was called for being an ineligible man downfield.

Gruden was upset about the penalty call and let the referees hear it. He was heard cursing at the officials, dropping F-bombs left and right.

Jon Gruden on hot mic cursing out ref during broadcast pic.twitter.com/PSo5HR5Klb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2021

Even announcer Ian Eagle commented on Gruden’s F-bombs.

That penalty took the Raiders back five yards to the 22. They settled for a Daniel Carlson 41-yard field goal to take a 9-7 lead into the half.

The Raiders still won the game and are a surprising 2-0 to start the season. Gruden is also undefeated when it comes to calling out officials. They don’t call him “Chucky” for nothing.