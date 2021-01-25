Video: Josh Allen tosses ball at Alex Okafor after late tackle

Josh Allen and Alex Okafor got unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after an incident in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Allen was going back to pass on a third-and-10 play from the Kansas City 15-yard line with under four minutes left in the Buffalo Bills’ game with the Chiefs. Unable to find anyone, Allen kept backpedaling to try and keep the play alive. Eventually Tanoh Kpassagnon got Allen in his grasp, and the referees blew the play dead for a sack.

But Okafor got in late and tackled Allen anyway. Allen responded by tossing the ball at Okafor.

Josh Allen with the sneaky throw to Okafor’s face pic.twitter.com/dJn37gC99x — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 25, 2021

A few Bills players came to Allen’s defense immediately. Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano both received personal fouls after defending Allen.

The game was getting heated, especially late as the Bills knew their season was coming to an end. That was a manifestation of their frustration.