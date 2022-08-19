Video of Justin Fields constantly under pressure goes viral

If Thursday’s preseason game is any indication, it’s going to be a long season for Justin Fields.

Fields’ Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in Week 2 of the preseason. Fields started and went 5/7 for 39 yards. He led the Bears on a field-goal drive to start the game, but things did not go smoothly.

A video that went viral on social media showed Fields constantly under pressure throughout the drive.

look at this series, Justin Fields under heat nonstop pic.twitter.com/Awaexcqyfz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 19, 2022

Fields was sacked 36 times as a rookie last season and struggled. He threw for 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed for 420 yards.

The Bears are hoping that Fields will develop into a franchise quarterback. Chicago will have to improve its protection across the offensive line in order for that to have a chance of happening.