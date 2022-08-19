 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 19, 2022

Video of Justin Fields constantly under pressure goes viral

August 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Justin Fields drifting back

If Thursday’s preseason game is any indication, it’s going to be a long season for Justin Fields.

Fields’ Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in Week 2 of the preseason. Fields started and went 5/7 for 39 yards. He led the Bears on a field-goal drive to start the game, but things did not go smoothly.

A video that went viral on social media showed Fields constantly under pressure throughout the drive.

Fields was sacked 36 times as a rookie last season and struggled. He threw for 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed for 420 yards.

The Bears are hoping that Fields will develop into a franchise quarterback. Chicago will have to improve its protection across the offensive line in order for that to have a chance of happening.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus