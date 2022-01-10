Video of Justin Herbert begging for a tie goes viral

A video of Justin Herbert talking late in overtime of his Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night went viral.

The Chargers and Raiders were tied at 32 with 38 seconds left in overtime after Brandon Staley called a terrible timeout. NBC flashed to Herbert on the sidelines, and the Chargers quarterback could be seen saying, “I’ve never wanted a tie so bad.”

“I’ve never wanted a tie so bad”

The timing from NBC to capture Herbert saying that is incredible.

Why did Herbert want a tie so badly? A tie would have resulted in both the Chargers and Raiders making the playoffs, while the Steelers would have been eliminated.

Instead, Staley’s timeout convinced the Raiders to go out and try to win the game. They rushed for 10 yards after the timeout and then kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

Sorry, Justin, but your desired tie did not come through. You can thank your coach for that.