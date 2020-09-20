Video: Kerryon Johnson does funny Lambeau Leap in empty stadium

The Lambeau Leap is one of many sports traditions that have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson did his best to keep it alive on Sunday.

Johnson scored a touchdown early in Detroit’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and he immediately broke into the Lambeau Leap. He even pretended he was high-fiving fans in the front row.

Kerryon Johnson doing the Lambeau Leap pic.twitter.com/Itux7T1SPg — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 20, 2020

With no timeline for when fans might be allowed at Lambeau Field, that may not be the last time we see that move.

We’ve seen the Lambeau Leap go wrong plenty of times, so it’s a lot safer when no fans are involved. Still, it doesn’t really have the same feel.