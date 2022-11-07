Video of Kirk Cousins dancing on plane after Vikings win goes viral

The Kirk Cousins Revenge Tour made another stop on Sunday, picking up some supporters after a win over the Washington Commanders. As if that weren’t enough, Cousins later went viral after a few videos from the Minnesota Vikings’ team plane circulated.

The video clips show Cousins shirtless on the team plane, iced out with all sorts of chains and jewelry hanging from his neck. His Vikings teammates were loving it and chanting for him.

You could even hear some “you like that!?” chants from the teammates, which is a reference to Cousins’ catchphrase that dates back to his days with Washington.

Cousins’ Vikings beat Washington 20-17 to improve to 7-1 this season. The former Washington QB went 22/40 for 265 yards and 2 touchdown passes against his previous team. His team now has a six-game winning streak, and a big lead in the NFC North.