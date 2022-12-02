Video of Mac Jones complaining about playcalling goes viral

A video clip of Mac Jones complaining during “Thursday Night Football” has gone viral.

Jones was seen yelling on the sidelines during his New England Patriots’ 24-10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. The second-year quarterback seemed to yell out that the Patriots should “throw the f—ing ball!” He also appeared to say the short game sucked.

That was a reference to the short passing game. Jones said after the defeat that he wanted to go for bigger pass plays.

“We’re kind of playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper. The short game – I gotta execute that part better – but it’s the short game that we kept going to, which was working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays,” Jones said, via WEEI. “I shouted that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you, but yeah, that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out, and we needed a spark.”

Jones went 22/36 for 195 yards and a touchdown in the game. The Patriots only gained 242 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per pass.

There were talks since training camp that the Patriots’ offense was not looking good. They have a former defensive coordinator in Matt Patricia running the offense, and there are obvious signs of regression from last season.

Maybe they should try more deep shots.