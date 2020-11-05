Video: Marquette King makes ridiculous trick shot punt

Marquette King is one of the most flamboyant punters in recent NFL history, and he’s still showing it on his own time.

King, famous for his punting “tricks,” showed off an epic one on social media Thursday by punting a football into a basketball hoop from way beyond downtown.

King’s “league me” caption is a reminder of the remarkable fact that, right now, he doesn’t have a job. He hasn’t punted in the NFL since 2018, and was most recently seen punting in the XFL.

King’s antics are exciting, but it apparently was a bit of a problem with one of his former coaches. Maybe things like this will help him get back on the NFL’s radar.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc by 3.0