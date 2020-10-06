Video: Matt Ryan threw a nasty block to seal a Falcons touchdown run

Matt Ryan can get down and dirty when he needs to.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback threw a nice block to seal the edge for a Todd Gurley touchdown run on Monday night against the Packers.

Ryan’s Falcons had a second-and-goal from the three and gave the ball to Gurley. The running back tried to bounce outside and got some help from Ryan to walk into the end zone.

QB1 leading the way for @TG3II! : Watch now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZUhky2MV47 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2020

LEAD BLOCKER MATT RYAN pic.twitter.com/5Wv4j2Omot — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 6, 2020

That was a solid and effective block by Ryan and it gave Gurley his second touchdown of the game.

Unfortunately, Ryan threw for 285 yards but no touchdowns, and his Falcons lost 30-16 to Green Bay. The Falcons are now 0-4, compared to the 4-0 Packers.

This is a much better look for Ryan, who made a negative headline last year for his physical play.