Video: Did Matthew Judon take cheap shot at Josh Allen after play?

Matthew Judon stepped on Josh Allen’s foot early in Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, and there were some questions about whether it was intentional.

After Allen delivered a pass on the run deep in Patriots territory, Judon stepped on the quarterback’s left ankle. Allen fell to the ground and was fortunate to not suffer an injury. You can see the play below:

Matthew Judon appeared to trip Josh Allen after the play pic.twitter.com/1IwHIEzYHt — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

Some felt Judon intentionally tripped Allen, though it’s tough to tell. It would be quite difficult for the pass-rusher to deliberately step on Allen’s foot like that while the two were running. Judon also helped Allen up after the play, which made it seem like an accident.

No one is going to accuse Judon of pulling an Ndamukong Suh, but there may have been some extracurricular activity there.