Video: Matthew Judon ejected for making contact with official

The Baltimore Ravens lost a major piece of their defense at the end of the second half on Sunday, as linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected for making contact with an official.

Judon was at the center of a skirmish between the Ravens and division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. As a coach was trying to restrain him, Judon swung his arm and whacked an official. The contact appeared to be unintentional, but NFL rules are strict when it comes to making contact with an official, so Judon was ejected.

#Ravens’ pass-rusher Matthew Judon got ejected for making contact with an official. Doesn't look intentional.pic.twitter.com/bxkjRWRsTE — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2020

Judon is making $16.8 million under the franchise tag this season. The 28-year-old had a career-high 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season. He has two sacks this year.

Between Judon’s ejection and a Steelers star getting into a heated argument with a coach on the sideline (video here), tempers were flaring early during the rivalry game.