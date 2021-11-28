Watch: Mike Vrabel angrily spiked challenge flag after terrible call

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had to challenge a play in the first half of his team’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and he was furious that the correct call was not made on the field. He had a very enthusiastic way of showing it.

Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught a quick pass on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 and appeared to score, but an official marked him short of the goal line. Even if Westbrook-Ikhine was short when he initially hit the ground, he clearly was not touched before he scooted into the end zone. Here’s the play:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine appears to get across the goal line for the touchdown, but Mike Vrabel has to challenge it because it was called down by contact pic.twitter.com/tfmpVezUWX — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 28, 2021

Vrabel was in disbelief that he had to challenge the play. He likely felt it should have been ruled a touchdown on the field, especially since it was close and all scoring plays are reviewed. He waited until the play clock got all the way down before spiking the challenge flag in the direction of the official.

Mike Vrabel threw this challenge flag with ANGER 😡 pic.twitter.com/ZAPcASFwIZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2021

Vrabel appeared to apologize for the reaction shortly after. The call was overturned, but you can understand why he was frustrated.