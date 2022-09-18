Video: Nelson Agholor makes crazy TD catch over Steelers DB

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is a lock to see himself on ESPN’s “You Got Mossed” segment next week after what Nelson Agholor did to him on Sunday.

Agholor somehow beat Witherspoon in 1-on-1 coverage late in the first half of Pittsburgh’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Witherspoon had great coverage on the play, but Agholor leaped into the air and took it away from him. The rest was easy as Agholor trotted into the end zone.

The Patriots have struggled on offense since Tom Brady left. The reason for that is they lack a true playmaker. Agholor has been ruthlessly mocked in the past for his drops, but he looked like a Hall of Famer on that particular play.