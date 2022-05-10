Video: Nick Chubb goes viral for 675-pound squat

Nick Chubb is one of the toughest running backs in the NFL to bring down, and his lower body strength and balance is a major reason why. The bad news for opposing defenses is that he appears to have gotten stronger this offseason.

Zach Chubb, Nick’s brother, posted a video Monday on his Instagram story showing Nick Chubb squatting 675 pounds for one rep.

The Cleveland Browns shared the video on Twitter as well:

Nick Chubb is listed at 227 pounds, meaning that the 26-year-old squatted close to three times his bodyweight with textbook form.

To add to this impressive feat, Nick Chubb had posted a video on his Instagram account earlier this offseason that showed him squatting 495 pounds for five reps.

Jumping from that weight to a 675-pound squat shows that Nick Chubb has increased his strength and power, and is ready to improve on an impressive fourth NFL season.

He had eight touchdowns and 1,259 rushing yards (the second-most in the NFL) on 228 carries in 2021.