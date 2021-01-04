Video: Noah Fant shoved Raiders staffer after getting cheap-shotted

Noah Fant had a dustup on the sideline with a Las Vegas Raiders staffer during Sunday’s game, but the video shows he was reacting after being hit with a cheap shot.

Fant caught a pass near the sideline as his Denver Broncos trailed 17-10 just before halftime. As he was going through the Raiders’ sideline out of bounds, a Raiders staffer gave him a shoulder shimmy. Fant responded by tossing the ball at the staffer and getting in his face.

This is why Noah Fant threw the ball at and shoved that Raiders coach#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/FXkeBHtdwc — Ryan Greene (@RyanCBS4) January 3, 2021

The Raiders staffer was completely out of line by doing his Mike Tomlin impression.

Fant had four catches for 48 yards in the loss and was well within his rights to be upset over what happened.