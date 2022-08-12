Video: Panthers’ DJ Moore breaks up altercation between fans

The Carolina Panthers hosted their annual “Fan Fest” on Thursday night, and the typically laid-back event turned serious for two fans at Bank of America Stadium. Fortunately, star wide receiver DJ Moore was there to diffuse the situation.

Two fans appeared as though they were about to get into a physical altercation at one point during the event. A video that was shared on social media showed Moore climbing into the stands to reason with the two men. Whatever he said to them appeared to work.

Two fans at Panthers fan fest looked like they were about to get into a fight…and then Panthers star WR DJ Moore steps in and calms the situation down to break things up. Respect to DJ. (🎥: @Keeppoundingtv) pic.twitter.com/u2VcCUwVJt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2022

It seemed like Moore was explaining to the two fans that there were families around, which should always be a consideration when grown men think about throwing down at a sporting event. Unfortunately, there is not always a star athlete available to talk sense into the culprits.

Moore had had over 1,100 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons. The 25-year-old has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL despite a less-than-ideal quarterback situation. The Panthers are working to determine who will be throwing Moore the ball this season.