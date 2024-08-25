Video of shirtless Pat McAfee in Irish pub goes viral

Pat McAfee drank as much Guinness as he could get his hands on during ESPN’s visit to Ireland for the start of the college football season, and he even became the bartender at one point.

One video that went viral showed McAfee at an Irish pub with his shirt off pouring pints of Guinness for fellow patrons. It looked like Pat was trying to perfect the art of the Guinness pour, which is no easy task. Those who were waiting for their pints alternated between cheering McAfee on and booing him.

Beware that the video contains inappropriate language:

Pat McAfee over here in Dublin, Ireland making himself right at home lol pic.twitter.com/dMLg5cEo3L — Miguel A. Melendez (@MelendezReports) August 24, 2024

McAfee was open about the fact that he planned to go on a bender in the days surrounding Saturday’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Georgia Tech pulled off the upset over No. 10 Florida State in the game.

After pounding beers during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, McAfee covered the Georgia Tech-Florida State game with the rest of the ESPN “College GameDay” crew. We knew what type of shape he would be in after seeing him on his show, and the shirtless pub video provided even more context.