Pat McAfee was a drunken mess on his show in Ireland

Sending Pat McAfee to Ireland and asking him to host a live radio show was not a good idea.

McAfee is in Ireland ahead of Saturday’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game, featuring Florida State and Georgia Tech, will be televised by ESPN.

ESPN sent its “GameDay” crew to broadcast live from the location, and McAfee was getting into the Dublin spirit early.

During his radio show Friday, McAfee talked about how he had drank beers prior to the show. The former NFL punter also downed pints of beer while broadcasting live.

It feels like we're gonna HAMMER 100 beers 😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tceJqQyHqf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 23, 2024

McAfee had declared he was going to get “s–tfaced” during the show and made good on his promise.

Sure enough, he later flat-out stated that he was “sh-tfaced.”

“I don’t know how we were supposed to have a show in Ireland without this happening,” McAfee said.

McAfee drank so much he seemed to cut himelf off of the booze.

How is this man going to also broadcast “GameDay” on Saturday? What a party.