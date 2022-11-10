 Skip to main content
Incredible old video of Peyton Manning and Jeff Saturday heated exchange resurfaces

November 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Peyton Manning yells at Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach led to an old video of him and Peyton Manning in a heated exchange resurfacing.

Manning was being recorded by microphone for NFL Films for the game during which the incident took place. That allowed fans to become privy to what he was saying during the sideline argument with Saturday, who was his long-time center.

In the video, Manning yells at Saturday to tell the center to “quit calling plays.”

Saturday wanted the Colts to run the ball. Manning wanted his center to keep quiet and let him direct the offense.

Who even knew that Manning was capable of such an exchange?

As many observers have pointed out, now it will be Saturday’s turn to call plays for the Colts and dictate what needs to be done.

