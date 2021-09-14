Video: Raiders somehow blew goal line chance on interception off helmet

The Las Vegas Raiders did their best to give away Monday night’s game in overtime, but they finally prevailed 33-27.

First, the Raiders thought they had won the game on a 3rd-down catch in overtime by Bryan Edwards. The play was initially ruled a touchdown but was overturned due to Edwards’ knee being down at the 1.

The Raiders were unable to score on their next two plays. Then on 3rd-and-goal, Derek Carr threw too hot and high for his receiver, and the ball went off DeShon Elliott’s helmet and into the air for Anthony Averett to intercept it.

Just when you thought they gave the game away, the Ravens gave the ball away on a strip sack by Carl Nassib on third down, giving the ball back to the Raiders. The Raiders then won a few plays later on a touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

What a finish.