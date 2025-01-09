Raiders player had shocking response to officer’s question in DUI video

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden III was arrested last month on charges related to driving while under the influence, and some troubling footage from the incident shows just how impaired he was.

Snowden was arrested on Dec. 9 in Nevada after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Rainbow Boulevard. Officers found Snowden passed out behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had nearly rolled off a four-foot retaining wall.

On Wednesday, the LVMPD released roughly an hour of footage from officer-worn body cameras that showed Snowden’s arrest and the events leading up to it. In the videos, officers could be seen knocking on Snowden’s window after he was initially unresponsive.

When Snowden eventually got out of the car, police described him as “too drunk to stand.” Snowden, who was wearing a Christmas-themed hat with a Raiders logo on it, slumped over and appeared to fall asleep on the hood of a police cruiser at one point.

Officers asked Snowden several questions. He struggled to answer almost all of them. Perhaps the most alarming moment came when Snowden was asked if he knew which state he was in, to which the 26-year-old replied “Florida.”

You can see that particular exchange at around the 55-second mark:

⚠SENSITIVE CONTENT⚠ #Raiders defensive lineman #CharlesSnowden appeared to be so out of it during his DUI arrest last month, police video shows one cop actually thought the football player was "too drunk to even stand." Full video here: https://t.co/WXCuyR4YM1 (: LVMPD) pic.twitter.com/1kFhS2FaLe — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 9, 2025

Snowden was eventually charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, which is a first-offense misdemeanor in Nevada.

Snowden just finished his first season with the Raiders. He appeared in 16 games and had 39 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2021 and played in just two games. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad last season before signing with Las Vegas late in the year.