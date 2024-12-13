Troubling new details emerge from Raiders player’s DUI arrest

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden III was arrested this week on a charge related to driving while under the influence, and some troubling new details from the incident have surfaced.

Snowden was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a “suspicious vehicle” on Rainbow Boulevard. According to new police documents that were obtained by TMZ, Snowden was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle when officers arrived on the scene.

Police wrote in the documents that they discovered that Snowden’s 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee had “almost rolled off a four foot retaining wall.” Snowden was “passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running.”

Officers had to bang on Snowden’s window repeatedly in order to get him to wake up. The report states that the 26-year-old had brief bouts of consciousness but fell back to sleep several times while police were trying to communicate with him. After about 10 minutes, Snowden finally turned the vehicle off and exited.

Snowden smelled of alcohol and could not balance on his feet, according to police. He was eventually arrested and charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, which is a first-offense misdemeanor in Nevada.

The Raiders said in a statement on Thursday that they are aware of the incident and gathering more information.

Snowden is in his first season with the Raiders. He has appeared in all 13 games and has 30 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2021 and played in just two games. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad last season before signing with Las Vegas late in the year.