Video: Raiders draft pick Tyree Wilson picks up Roger Goodell on draft stage

Tyree Wilson decided to kick off his NFL career by bench-pressing the commissioner.

The former Texas Tech outside linebacker Wilson was taken No. 7 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. When Wilson arrived on the draft stage for his handshake with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, he gave Goodell a hug and then proceeded to lift up the commissioner like a sack of potatoes.

Take a look.

Wilson, a First Team All-American in 2022, measures in at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. He also managed 23 reps in the bench press during this year’s NFL Combine. With those kinds of numbers, it is no wonder that he was able to lift Goodell over his shoulder like a small child.

Having been commissioner of the league since 2006, Goodell has had some interesting moments on the draft stage over the years. But this might be the first time that Goodell was literally swept off his feet.