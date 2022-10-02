 Skip to main content
Ravens screwed by terrible roughing the passer call in loss to Bills

October 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Brandon Stephens puts a hit on Josh Allen

The Baltimore Ravens blew a big lead against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the officials made life more difficult for them on the final drive of the game.

With the scored tied 20-20 and the Bills facing 1st-and-15 near midfield, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens came on a blitz and hit Josh Allen a split second after the quarterback released the ball. The pass fell incomplete. Stephens did not hit Allen in the head and neck area or stuff him into the ground. He also did not lead with the crown of his helmet, but he was flagged for roughing the passer. You can see the play below:

Even CBS rules analyst and former NFL official Gene Steratore did not believe the hit warranted a flag.

The penalty gave Buffalo a first down at the Ravens’ 26. Allen and company took care of the rest and drove the ball all the way to the 1 before kicking a game-winning field goal. Had the call not been made, the Bills would have been faced with 2nd-and-15 at the 41, which is a much more difficult situation.

There is no way to know if the Bills would have won anyway, but the NFL will almost certainly be hearing from the Ravens about that roughing the passer call. We have seen plenty of bad ones over the years, and that was among the worst.

