Video reveals Tom Brady’s postgame message to Mac Jones

Tom Brady had no interest in talking about Mac Jones leading up to last Sunday’s big showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. However, he did have some encouraging words for the rookie after the game.

Brady and Jones met briefly at midfield following Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win. You can see their interaction in the video below:

“Good game, big guy. Way to play. Great job, great job. Keep it up,” Brady told Jones.

Compare that with what Brady said about Jones days before the game:

"I haven't seen him much at all, yeah" -Tom Brady's full answer when asked about #Patriots QB Mac Jones (In 14 years covering Brady I don't think I've ever heard him give a shorter answer about an opposing QB)@NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/zosYuWHXSb — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) September 30, 2021

Jones, who was likely disappointed after a tough loss, didn’t have much of a response. He also may have just preferred to listen to what the greatest quarterback of all time had to say to him.

You could make the argument that Jones outplayed Brady, not that it mattered. The former Alabama star went 31/40 with 275 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Brady went 22/43 for 269 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

Brady and Jones set a unique record by facing one another. Perhaps Brady will take some time to work with Jones when Brady retires, though at this point we wouldn’t be shocked if he plays just as long as the rookie.