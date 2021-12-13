Video: Rex Ryan hilariously trolls himself over foot fetish

Rex Ryan loves feet, and he has never been afraid to show it. The former New York Jets coach has heard plenty of foot fetish jokes over the years, but he proved again on Monday that he is the author of some of the best ones.

Ryan and his ESPN colleagues discussed Aaron Rodgers’ foot injury on Monday morning’s edition of “Get Up!” Before sharing his thoughts, Ryan zinged himself with a hilarious foot joke.

Rex Ryan, toe expert, drives Ryan Clark off the desk pic.twitter.com/6xt6lfi6Po — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 13, 2021

The joke was so unexpected that Ryan Clark had to get up and leave the desk.

Ryan has always had a great sense of humor, and he clearly subscribes to the “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” theory. That’s not the first time he has taken a shot at himself with a foot joke while live on the air.

For those of you who don’t get the reference, Ryan was the subject of foot fetish talk a few years back when him and his wife were supposedly featured in some bizarre YouTube videos. Rex has since been mocked by his own twin brother over his love of feet, and he has done a great job of owning it. We hope he never changes.