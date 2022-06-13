Video: Russell Wilson was heckled before giving commencement speech

Russell Wilson accepted an honorary degree and delivered a heartfelt commencement speech at Dartmouth College’s graduation over the weekend. While the event was a joyous one, the star quarterback still could not totally escape the most infamous moment of his NFL career.

As he made his way to the stage, Wilson was heckled by a fan who shouted out “Malcolm Butler!” That, of course, was a reference to the goal-line interception Wilson threw in the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX years ago.

They'll never let Russell Wilson forget 😅 (via jinxsycat/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/2CaZBeuKYq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2022

Dartmouth College is an Ivy League school in New Hampshire, which is Patriots country. Wilson probably was not stunned that a fan took a shot at him.

Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and is hoping to capture another with the Denver Broncos. Even if he does, he knows he will never fully escape the Butler interception. Not even at an Ivy League commencement.