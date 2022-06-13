 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 13, 2022

Video: Russell Wilson was heckled before giving commencement speech

June 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Russell Wilson in a tuxedo

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson accepted an honorary degree and delivered a heartfelt commencement speech at Dartmouth College’s graduation over the weekend. While the event was a joyous one, the star quarterback still could not totally escape the most infamous moment of his NFL career.

As he made his way to the stage, Wilson was heckled by a fan who shouted out “Malcolm Butler!” That, of course, was a reference to the goal-line interception Wilson threw in the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX years ago.

Dartmouth College is an Ivy League school in New Hampshire, which is Patriots country. Wilson probably was not stunned that a fan took a shot at him.

Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and is hoping to capture another with the Denver Broncos. Even if he does, he knows he will never fully escape the Butler interception. Not even at an Ivy League commencement.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus