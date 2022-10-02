Video: Saints lose to Vikings on heartbreaking double-doink kick

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

Saints kicker Will Lutz converted a 60-yard field goal to tie the score at 25-25 with 1:51 remaining. The kick matched the longest of his career. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings then responded with a field goal drive of their own to take a 28-25 lead with just 24 seconds remaining.

New Orleans began their ensuing drive at their own 25 with no timeouts remaining. Andy Dalton completed a 32-yard pass to rookie Chris Olave to give Lutz another shot at a long field goal, this time from 61 yards. The veteran had plenty of distance, but the kick bounced off the left upright, then the crossbar, and fell short.

#Saints K Wil Lutz hit a 60-yard FG to tie the game earlier in the quarter. He had a chance to tie it again from 61 yards out. Double Doink strikes again. What a game. pic.twitter.com/RGJG9Lq5aK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Here is a closer look at the dreaded double-doink:

This angle of the double doink is incredible. pic.twitter.com/dUeIvgKTDj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Lutz would have been the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 60 yards or longer in the same game if he converted, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He certainly made a valiant effort.

That wasn’t quite as bad as the most infamous double-doink in NFL history, but Lutz and the Saints will probably be thinking about it for a while.