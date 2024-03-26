Video shows Vince Young getting sucker-punched in bar fight

Vince Young was involved in a bar fight last month, and a new video shows the moment the former NFL quarterback was sucker-punched in the face.

TMZ released footage on Tuesday from an incident that took place at Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 4. Young, who was wearing a white hat and a dark shirt, was shown involved in what appeared to be an argument among a group of people who were standing at the bar. Things turned physical and escalated after a drink was thrown.

About a minute into the scuffle, Young was sucker-punched in the face and fell to the ground. You can see the full clip below, with the punch coming at the 1:06 mark.

Vince Young was punched in the face and dropped, and appeared to be momentarily out during a February 4 bar fight in Texas.

Started w/ pushing & shoving, then a drink was thrown, and Vince was eventually hit w/ a clean shot (albeit a sucker punch) while he wasn't looking. pic.twitter.com/dROYoqmwfC — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) March 26, 2024

The Houston Police Department told TMZ that officers were called to the scene by the bar’s owner, who said he was in the middle of the altercation. The owner said the conflict began over a conversation about race and turned physical once he asked those involved to leave. No arrests were made and the bar owner chose not to press charges.

It is unclear if Young suffered any significant injuries.

Young, 40, was a star at the University of Texas from 2003-2005. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Reggie Bush in 2005 and led the Longhorns to a national championship that year.

After being drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the third overall pick in 2006, Young made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He made a second Pro Bowl with Tennessee in 2009 and went on to bounce around to a few different teams before finishing his professional career in the CFL. More recently, Young had a role in the Texas athletic department for a brief period.