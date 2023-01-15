Video: Stefon Diggs came so close to amazing TD catch
The Buffalo Bills played a bizarre first half against the Miami Dolphins, but nearly capped it off with a tremendous play by wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
In the dying seconds of the first half of a 17-17 wild-card game, Diggs reached up and made a one-handed catch in the end zone. However, he did not quite have control before getting his feet down in bounds, at least according to the officials.
Incredible effort by @StefonDiggs 😮
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/Il4smfWQZc
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
Diggs did not quite have possession when his right foot came down, which is why the Bills did not get a touchdown.
Diggs SO close to pulling in this one-handed TD catch to end first half 😩 pic.twitter.com/h6DZomSdGf
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023
Interestingly, the play was not formally reviewed, much to the frustration of coach Sean McDermott. McDermott even used his final timeout to try to trigger a review, costing the team one more shot at the end zone before halftime in the process.
The Bills had jumped out to a 17-0 advantage in the first half, but Miami stormed back to tie it at 17 before a late field goal sent the Bills in with a 20-17 advantage.