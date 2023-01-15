Video: Stefon Diggs came so close to amazing TD catch

The Buffalo Bills played a bizarre first half against the Miami Dolphins, but nearly capped it off with a tremendous play by wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In the dying seconds of the first half of a 17-17 wild-card game, Diggs reached up and made a one-handed catch in the end zone. However, he did not quite have control before getting his feet down in bounds, at least according to the officials.

Diggs did not quite have possession when his right foot came down, which is why the Bills did not get a touchdown.

Diggs SO close to pulling in this one-handed TD catch to end first half 😩 pic.twitter.com/h6DZomSdGf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

Interestingly, the play was not formally reviewed, much to the frustration of coach Sean McDermott. McDermott even used his final timeout to try to trigger a review, costing the team one more shot at the end zone before halftime in the process.

The Bills had jumped out to a 17-0 advantage in the first half, but Miami stormed back to tie it at 17 before a late field goal sent the Bills in with a 20-17 advantage.