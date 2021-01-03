Video: Stefon Diggs spotted flossing on sideline

Stefon Diggs picked up right where he left off in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and the Buffalo Bills star wanted to make sure he looked his best while he continued to pile up stats.

Diggs, who led the NFL in receiving entering Week 17, added to his total with a handful of receptions in the first half. In between working defensive backs, Diggs took some time to floss his teeth.

Just when you thought Stefon Diggs couldn’t get any more impressive… displaying phenomenal dental hygiene. #Bills pic.twitter.com/q4NWzBTxL9 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 3, 2021

When you’re on camera as much as Diggs has been this season, you definitely don’t want to have something stuck in your teeth.

Diggs has been entertaining fans in a number of ways this season. In addition to having a career year statistically, he also cracked a funny joke (video here) after last week’s big win over the New England Patriots. The Pro Bowler seems to be feeling right at home in Buffalo.