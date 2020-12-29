Video: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs had hilarious postgame interview

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs looked like they were having a blast on the field in their blowout win over the New England Patriots on Monday night, and that carried over into their postgame interview.

Allen and Diggs were interviewed together on the field following the Buffalo Bills’ convincing 38-9 win over the Patriots. Allen spoke about the bond the two players have established in their first season together, and he said Diggs “understands my ins and outs.” That led to a subtle jab from the star receiver.

Josh Allen: "He understands my ins and outs." Stefon Diggs: "Whoa…" pic.twitter.com/VQQnKZCV21 — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 29, 2020

It sounded like Diggs said “pause,” which is a line right from the Dwight Howard postgame interview playbook.

Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, and Diggs has been his most valuable asset. Diggs leads the NFL with 120 receptions and 1,459 receiving yards. There’s no reason to believe the two will stop terrorizing opposing defenses anytime soon.