Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty.

Video showed that the fan ran towards where the ball was spotted on the field. The fan then got leveled by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs leveled a fan that came onto the field in the 4th quarter 🚜 (🎥: @carlfugate) pic.twitter.com/0JxLKcIuPM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2022

The fan, who was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey, was also nailed by a security guard and then escorted off the field.

“Diggs took out some frustration on him,” Tony Romo said on the CBS broadcast.

Solid tackle from security here on the fan on the field pic.twitter.com/ze1WEG6XPK — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 24, 2022

We’re guessing the fan was so drunk that he didn’t even feel the hits from Diggs and security. It was probably the memory of a lifetime (not that we condone it).